MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of MGNX opened at $3.05 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MacroGenics by 618.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.