Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $3.66 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

