Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.