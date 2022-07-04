Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $157.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.11. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.