Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.