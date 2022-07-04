Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

