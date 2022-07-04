Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 36,100 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 239.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,054 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRNO opened at $56.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

