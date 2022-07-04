Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 860,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 361,320 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

