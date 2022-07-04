Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.35 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in News by 59.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in News by 6,548.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $15.75 on Monday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

