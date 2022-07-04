Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,170 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

