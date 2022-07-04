Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,800 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION opened at $51.38 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

