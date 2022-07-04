Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,900 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

