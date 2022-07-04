Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 87,700 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

