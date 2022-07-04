Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,900 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,038 shares of company stock worth $3,750,816 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.