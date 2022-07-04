American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $701,205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 843,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

