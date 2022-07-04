Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of SLM worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.26.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

