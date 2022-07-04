Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after buying an additional 1,242,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,422,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,075,000 after buying an additional 80,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after buying an additional 1,136,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after buying an additional 484,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.74 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

