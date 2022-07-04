Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK opened at $203.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average of $247.83. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

