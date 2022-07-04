Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.20% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,495 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.