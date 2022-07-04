Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.45 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,094,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,529,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 702,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,372,220 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

