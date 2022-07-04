Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.28% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDM. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

