Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.67% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYLD. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 178,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 155,778 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,820.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 64,491 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,812,000.

NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

