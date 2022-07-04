Cwm LLC Sells 535 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $418.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

