Cwm LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $210.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

