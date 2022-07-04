Cwm LLC Purchases 5,464 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

