Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 127,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

TSM stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

