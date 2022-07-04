Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

