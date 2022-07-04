Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $89.00

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 157.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in JD.com by 234.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after buying an additional 1,698,082 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

