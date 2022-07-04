Cwm LLC Acquires 466 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after acquiring an additional 539,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

