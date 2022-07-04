SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.