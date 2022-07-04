Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $477.84 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

