Cwm LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

