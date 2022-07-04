Cwm LLC Sells 13,752 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 184,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $50.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

