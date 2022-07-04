McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

MCD stock opened at $252.96 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

