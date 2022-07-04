Cwm LLC Sells 7,632 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.21% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

