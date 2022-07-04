Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.80 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.