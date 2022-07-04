Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $177.36 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.35.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.