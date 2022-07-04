Cwm LLC Buys 655 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

