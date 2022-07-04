Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $208.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

