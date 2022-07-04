Cwm LLC Sells 145 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $143.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.76. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.