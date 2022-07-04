Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,599 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $120.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.