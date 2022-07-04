First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

BAR opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

