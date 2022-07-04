Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 5.66% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CSF opened at $55.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $66.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.001 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.