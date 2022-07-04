Cwm LLC Acquires 73,396 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 19,014.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,396 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $3,868,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.31 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

