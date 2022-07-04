Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.