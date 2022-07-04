First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,694,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $103.24 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

