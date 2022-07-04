Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $379.63 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.72 and its 200-day moving average is $423.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

