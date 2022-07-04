Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CMO Sells $46,954.44 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CMO Suyash Prasad sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 581,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,619.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Suyash Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

