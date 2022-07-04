Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARKAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($107.45) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY opened at $90.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.19. Arkema has a 52-week low of $86.14 and a 52-week high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

Arkema Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.