Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.17.

Shares of WSO opened at $240.98 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $276.34.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

